

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) is up over 109% at $1.16. Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) is up over 15% at $30.27. Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is up over 15% at $2.93. Nano Labs Ltd (NA) is up over 13% at $12.87. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) is up over 12% at $4.10. Beam Global (BEEM) is up over 12% at $1.73. OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (OMSE) is up over 11% at $7.20. Telos Corporation (TLS) is up over 8% at $3.04. Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (RTAC) is up over 5% at $11.80. Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (BDMD) is up over 5% at $7.00.



In the Red



Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY) is down over 9% at $7.42. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Co (CREV) is down over 9% at $2.87. Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) is down over 9% at $2.13. GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) is down over 8% at $7.16. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) is down over 7% at $39.17. Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) is down over 7% at $5.65. OceanPal Inc. (OP) is down over 7% at $2.11. Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (CBIO) is down over 6% at $16.89. XCF Global, Inc. (SAFX) is down over 5% at $2.14.



