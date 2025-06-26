Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today the first month user statistics for ChessGold Inc., ("ChessGold") platform.

ChessGold witnessed strong growth in its first month of operation. Since the launch of the ChessGold platform, which occurred on May 15, 2025, the platform has witnessed 73,000 unique website visits and over 10,000 games played. The platform has successfully attracted 2,389 registered users, and has facilitated 10,317 games, while processing 183 transactions, including player purchases and withdrawals. The most active day for the platform witnessed 714 completed games, showcasing a strong engagement and enthusiasm across the community.

Chessgold also successfully obtained a Facebook community of 17,000+ followers since ChessGold's launched it social media platforms which also occurred on May 15, 2025. Chessgold is working diligently to rapidly build scale and to quickly become a recognized name in the online chess and digital gaming space. For the next several months ahead, and to assist with building additional scale, Chessgold has plans to introduce new features to its platform including tournaments and partnerships that will further enhance the player user experience on the platform.

To compliment the Corporation's AI and gaming business segment, earlier in the year Bluesky announced, via press release, that the Corporation would provide late-stage funding to ChessGold, with the purpose to carry ChessGold through the development and completion of the chess application and provide capital for the server farms to host the chess application. The Corporation further announced that it would assist ChessGold with the engagement of all business services necessary for the running a successful platform, app and web-based gaming company.

Gramos Mjeku. CEO of Chessgold stated: "We are very excited by the incredible reception and response from players around the world to our platform. Our mission is to deliver a dynamic and rewarding chess experience, and the results from our first month confirm that we are building something truly special."

Ben Gelfand CEO of Bluesky stated: "We fully expected the reception to the Chessgold platform would be both strong and positive, hence our support to the platform."

For more information regarding ChessGold please visit the website www.chessgold.app and please follow ChessGold via Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/chessgoldapp

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

