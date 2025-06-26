Anzeige
PR Newswire
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ViewLift Expands Distribution with Launch on Comcast's Xfinity and Xumo; Appoints Charles Mellilo as Chief Business Officer

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift, a global leader in digital solutions for sports and media content owners, today announced a significant expansion of its distribution network with its launch on Comcast's Xfinity and Xumo platforms. In tandem with this strategic rollout, ViewLift has appointed Charles Mellilo as Chief Business Officer, where he will lead the company's global business development and marketing efforts.

ViewLift Expands Distribution with Launch on Comcast's Xfinity and Xumo.

With this launch, ViewLift-powered apps-including Monumental Sports Network's Monumental+ and Altitude Sports' Altitude+-are now available on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Xumo TV, and Xumo Stream Box. This integration brings live games, behind-the-scenes access, and exclusive programming from teams such as the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics, the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche to millions of new households in their respective broadcast territories via Comcast's widely-used entertainment platforms.

"We're excited to extend Monumental+ and Altitude+ to fans through Comcast's Xfinity and Xumo devices," said Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift. "This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering premium content with unmatched accessibility and user experience."

To support its continued growth and deepen its market impact, ViewLift has named Charles Mellilo as Chief Business Officer. Mellilo brings more than 20 years of experience driving strategic partnerships, revenue generation, and direct-to-consumer streaming success across leading media and sports organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Media and Marketing Officer at World Racing Group and previously held senior roles at Endeavor Streaming, where he helped launch and scale platforms for the UFC, NBA, ESPN, and WWE.

"Charles is a proven leader with deep expertise in streaming and a track record of building high-impact commercial teams," said Allen. "As we scale our business globally, his leadership will be critical to accelerating revenue and delivering greater value to our partners."

"I'm thrilled to join ViewLift at such an exciting time in its journey," said Mellilo. "The company's technology and client focus are tremendous. I look forward to continuing to expand ViewLift's success, and increasing its impact across the global sports and media ecosystem."

About ViewLift
ViewLift is a technology company providing digital solutions for content owners, with particular expertise in live and on-demand video distribution. With proprietary cloud-based technology, ViewLift powers digital platforms for sports, media, and entertainment brands worldwide. Its services include content management, multi-platform distribution, real-time analytics, viewer engagement tools, and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and hybrid models). ViewLift enables content owners to maximize audience engagement and revenue through a seamless, scalable streaming experience. ViewLift's sports clients include the National Hockey League, 16 US top professional sports teams; the Professional Fighters League; LIV Golf; six Regional Sports Networks; and the World Racing Group. The company's media clients include NBC; TEGNA; and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's MOTV.

For more information about ViewLift, visit www.viewlift.com.

Media Contact:
Mahesh Kumar
marketing@viewlift.com

ViewLift Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719774/ViewLift_Expands_Distribution_with_Launch_on_Comcast__Xfinity_and_Xumo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997508/5389730/ViewLift_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viewlift-expands-distribution-with-launch-on-comcasts-xfinity-and-xumo-appoints-charles-mellilo-as-chief-business-officer-302492170.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
