Enzymatica AB: Claus Egstrand steps down as CEO of Enzymatica

The CEO of Enzymatica AB, Claus Egstrand, is stepping down from his role and will join the company's Board of Directors. Recruitment of a new CEO has begun. The change will ensure long-term stability in the company's leadership as it prepares for international expansion.

Following the publication of the strong research results for ColdZyme in The Journal of Physiology in February this year, efforts have intensified to sign international distribution agreements. In order to ensure longer term continuity in these discussions and partnerships, Claus Egstrand has decided to step down from his position as CEO of Enzymatica.

"I'm extremely proud of the milestones the company has achieved during my tenure as CEO, especially regarding the scientific studies. Enzymatica is well-positioned for rapid international growth. We have an excellent product with proven efficacy and an organization ready for expansion. After eight years at the company, four of them as CEO, I feel this is the right time to hand over operational responsibility to a new CEO whom will drive the company's international growth for the next few years," says Claus Egstrand.

The Nomination Committee of Enzymatica intends to propose Claus Egstrand as a new member of the company's Board of Directors. The proposal will be presented at an Extraordinary General Meeting and it already has the support of a clear majority of shareholders.

"We are very pleased that Claus is willing to continue with the company in a new role. He brings unique expertise in consumer health care and global expertise, which are competences we must retain. We are now beginning the process of recruiting a new CEO who can continue the journey and help Enzymatica realize its full potential," says Bengt Baron, Chairman of the Board of Enzymatica.

Claus Egstrand will remain in his role as CEO until a successor has been appointed and assumed the position.

The information in this press release is such that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 26 June 2025 at 12:15 CET.

