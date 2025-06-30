Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A1WZEV | ISIN: SE0003943620
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 08:07
0,225 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
30.06.2025 08:15 Uhr
Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica's CFO Therese Filmersson to leave her position

Enzymatica AB (publ) announces today that the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Therese Filmersson, has decided to leave her position. The decision has been made in mutual agreement between Therese Filmersson and the company's Board of Directors.

- During her time as CFO, Therese has contributed very positively to the development of the company. We thank her for her efforts and wish her all the best in her future endeavors, says Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica AB.

Therese Filmersson will remain in her role during the notice period to ensure a smooth transition. The recruitment process to find her successor has been initiated.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, CEO, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica

Enzymatica AB develops and markets products that treat and alleviate infections and symptoms in the upper airways. The best-selling product is ColdZyme®, an oral spray for colds and cold-like symptoms in the upper airways. The company's strategy is to continue growing by strengthening its position in existing markets and expanding into additional geographic markets through collaborations with established partners under their brands in the cold remedy market. The company is headquartered in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

For more information visit www.enzymatica.se


