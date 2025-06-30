Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica's CFO Therese Filmersson to leave her position

Enzymatica AB (publ) announces today that the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Therese Filmersson, has decided to leave her position. The decision has been made in mutual agreement between Therese Filmersson and the company's Board of Directors.

- During her time as CFO, Therese has contributed very positively to the development of the company. We thank her for her efforts and wish her all the best in her future endeavors, says Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica AB.

Therese Filmersson will remain in her role during the notice period to ensure a smooth transition. The recruitment process to find her successor has been initiated.

