Dienstag, 12.08.2025
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
WKN: A1WZEV | ISIN: SE0003943620 | Ticker-Symbol: EN9
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 08:21
0,203 Euro
-4,25 % -0,009
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENZYMATICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENZYMATICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enzymatica AB: Sana Alajmovic appointed new CEO of Enzymatica AB

The Board of Directors of Enzymatica AB (publ) has appointed Sana Alajmovic as the new Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Claus Egstrand, who has announced that he is stepping down from his operational role, but he will be proposed to join the company's Board of Directors in order to ensure continuity.

Sana Alajmovic is the co-founder and current CEO of Sigrid Therapeutics. She brings extensive experience from business development and leadership within the life science sector, with a strong track record in commercializing research and developing strategic partnerships with international pharmaceutical and consumer health companies. Known for her strategic thinking and dynamic, empathetic leadership, she has established herself as a pioneer in the industry.

"Sana Alajmovic is the perfect match for Enzymatica. Her background in life sciences, strong drive, and proven commercial acumen makes her well suited to lead the company in the next phase. She combines strategic vision with a clear focus on results and has a rare ability to build partnerships and drive growth. We are very pleased to welcome her as our new CEO", says Bengt Baron, Chairman of the Board, Enzymatica AB.

Sana Alajmovic has received several awards for her entrepreneurship and leadership, including Sweden's Most Important Female Founder by Dagens Industri in 2021 and Female Leader of the Future by Ledarna in both 2020 and 2021. She has also been named one of the world's top life science innovators under the age of 40.

"As the new CEO of Enzymatica, my focus is to lead the company into its next phase of growth. In a global market worth over SEK 300 billion, where competitors rely on outdated and generic products without clinically proven efficacy, I see great opportunities for Enzymatica to take a leading position with a unique, evidence-based alternative.
ColdZyme is a consumer favorite with a repurchase rate of over 90 percent. The product is used at the first sign of a cold and breaks the viral cycle at the onset of symptoms. Clinical studies show that ColdZyme reduces viral load by 94 percent - helping to cut illness duration in half, ease symptoms, and speed up recovery. To me, it's clear - ColdZyme represents the future of cold relief." says Sana Alajmovic.

Sana Alajmovic will assume her new role no later than 31 January 2026.

This information is such that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons below, on 12 August 2025 at 08:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Bengt Baron, Chairman of the Board, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 708 59 30 09

Sana Alajmovic, Incoming CEO, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 723 89 33 96

About Enzymatica

Enzymatica AB develops and markets products that treat and alleviate infections and symptoms in the upper airways. The best-selling product is ColdZyme®, an oral spray for colds and cold-like symptoms in the upper airways. The company's strategy is to continue growing by strengthening its position in existing markets and expanding into additional geographic markets through collaborations with established partners under their brands in the cold remedy market. The company is headquartered in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

For more information visit www.enzymatica.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
