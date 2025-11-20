Anzeige
Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica enters partnership with the UK Sports Institute to support athlete health and performance

ColdZyme, the mouth spray developed by Enzymatica AB, has entered into a new partnership with the UK Sports Institute (UKSI) to support the institute's work in promoting athlete health and wellbeing.

The UK Sports Institute is Great Britain's national elite sports organisation, dedicated to providing Olympic and Paralympic athletes with world-class support in medicine, performance, physiology and sports science. UKSI works with more than 1,000 elite athletes, coaches and medical teams in preparation for international championships.

Through this partnership, ColdZyme will be supplied to UKSI as part of the institute's athlete health initiatives - with a focus on optimising performance readiness and reducing illness-related disruption during intensive training and competition periods for Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Craig Ranson, Director of Athlete Health at the UK Sports Institute, said:

"Keeping athletes healthy through training and competition is vital for sustained performance. We are pleased to partner with ColdZyme, which can help support athlete wellbeing in some of the most demanding and high-pressure environments in sport."

Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Enzymatica, commented:

"As a former Olympian, I know how even a minor illness can affect preparation and performance. We are proud to support the UK Sports Institute and the athletes who represent Great Britain, helping them stay healthy and perform at their best."

This multi-year initiative will see ColdZyme provided to athletes and medical teams as part of UKSI's ongoing work to strengthen athlete health.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, CEO, Enzymatica AB
Tel: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

About ColdZyme®

ColdZyme® is a CE-marked mouth spray designed to create a protective barrier in the throat. It is supported by clinical studies showing reduced duration and severity of common colds when used as directed. ColdZyme® is easy to use and well-suited to the routines of high-performance sport.

About Enzymatica

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company specialising in enzyme-based medical devices that address respiratory health needs. The company's flagship product, ColdZyme®, is available in multiple markets. For more information, visit https://www.enzymatica.com.

ColdZyme® is a registered trademark of Enzymatica AB. Always read the label and instructions before use.

