Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica appoints Acting CFO during transition period

Enzymatica today announces the appointment of Kristina Rylander as Acting CFO during a transition period in the spring of 2026. She will assume the role on 1 March 2026, following the departure of the current CFO, Therese Filmersson, as previously communicated. Kristina will be responsible for Enzymatica's finance function until Holger Lembrér assumes his position as the new permanent CFO, no later than 13 April 2026.

Kristina Rylander has, for an extended period, served as a consultant to Enzymatica, which has provided her with insight into the company's operations and processes. In her role as Acting CFO, she will ensure continuity in Enzymatica's financial reporting, internal processes, and ongoing projects.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kristina Rylander as Acting CFO. Her solid expertise, extensive experience, and familiarity with Enzymatica provide us with excellent conditions for a smooth transition period," says Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Tel: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com