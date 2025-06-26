Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
Cyber Security 1 AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Cyber Security 1 AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting in Cyber Security 1 AB (publ), reg. no 556135-4811 ("Company"), was held on 26 June 2025. The below principal resolutions were adopted by the general meeting.

Income statements and balance sheets, dispositions in respect of the company's result in accordance with the adopted balance sheet and discharge of liability

It was resolved that adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet, decision regarding appropriation of the Company's profit or loss according to the adopted balance sheet and decision on discharge from liability for directors of the board and the CEO were to be postponed to a continued general meeting.

Election of the board of directors and auditors
It was resolved that election of the board directors and chairman were to be postponed to a continued general meeting and, for the period until the next annual general meeting, to re-elect as auditor RSM Stockholm AB with Malin Lanneborn continuing as the principal auditor.

Remuneration to the board of directors and auditors
It was resolved that the determination of remuneration to the board of directors were to be postponed to a continued general meeting and that the auditor shall be compensated in accordance with current approved accounts.

New issue authorisation
It was resolved to authorise the board of directors to, until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or several occasions, resolve to issue shares, convertible instruments and/or warrants. Payment may be made in cash and/or with a condition to pay in kind or by way of set-off, or other conditions. The issues are to be performed on market conditions, taking into account any discount on market terms. The reason for the authorization and the reason for the possible deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to enable capital raisings for the acquisition of companies or businesses, or portions thereof, funding of the operations of the company as well as settlement of debt.

Information regarding continued general meeting, etc.
On the account of the above resolutions, a continued general meeting will be held within four to eight weeks from today's date. A separate notice will be issued for the continued general meeting in accordance with applicable regulations.
It is further noted that the annual report for 2024 will be published by the Company on 27 June 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Public Relations:
pr@cyber1.com

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through presences in Sweden, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Kenya and the UK. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of €50.06m in 2024.

For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors.

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/investor-relations/results-reports/

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
