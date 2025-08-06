Cyber Security 1 AB: Bulletin from the Continued General Meeting (Annual General Meeting) of Cyber Security 1 AB (publ)

On 26 June 2025, the annual general meeting resolved that certain resolutions at the meeting were to be postponed to a continued general meeting. The continued general meeting in Cyber Security 1 AB (publ), reg. no 556135-4811, was held on 6 August 2025. The below principal resolutions were adopted by the continued general meeting.

Income statements and balance sheets, dispositions in respect of the company's result in accordance with the adopted balance sheet and discharge of liability

The parent company's and the company group's income statements and balance sheets were adopted. It was resolved that the result for the financial year should be carried forward and that no dividend should be paid. The directors of the board and the CEO who had assumed such functions during 2024 were discharged from liability.

Number of board directors and deputy board directors

It was resolved that the board of directors, for the period until the next annual general meeting has been held, shall consist of five ordinary board directors without deputy board directors.

Remuneration to the board of directors

It was resolved on a fee of SEK 500,000 (SEK 500,000) to the chairman of the board and a fee of SEK 450,000 (SEK 450,000) to each of the other board members, and that the auditor shall be remunerated in accordance with current approved accounts.

Election of the board of directors

It was resolved, for the period until the next annual general meeting, on re-election of board director Robert Brown, new election of board directors Peter Sedin, Frank Kamsteeg, Peter Mesker and Peter Obdeijn and that Frank Kamsteeg is elected as the chairman of the board.

It was noted that Pekka Honkanen and Johannes Bolsenbroek have declared themselves unavailable for re-election as board directors.

Information regarding new board directors

Frank Kamsteeg brings a wealth of experience from both the investment and corporate sectors to the Cyber1 board. He currently serves as Partner at main Company shareholder JFG Capital B.V., a Dutch investment and finance firm. Previously, Frank held the position of Director of Financial Markets at ING, where he oversaw strategic operations in equity and capital markets. Prior to joining ING, Frank spent fifteen years in equity trading at Hoofd Aandelen Trading, building expertise in capital markets execution, risk management, and client advisory. Frank has also served on the board of Cyber Security 1 AB during 2020. Frank's academic background includes a Law degree from Erasmus University Rotterdam. The combination of legal training, capital markets leadership, trading experience and board-level insight ensures Frank is exceptionally well-placed to advise Cyber1 on both procedural governance and commercial strategy.

Peter Sedin, CEO of Cyber Security 1 AB, has extensive international experience from several senior leadership positions. Peter currently serves as the Head of Supply Chain at Rexel Sverige, where he leads strategic initiatives to optimize operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth. Peter is also founder and CEO of Asight AB. Peter holds an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from Linköping University and a Global Executive MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics. As CEO of CYBER1, Peter is responsible for ensuring the company fulfils its regulatory requirements by enshrining strong governance practices. He works in close collaboration with the Group President to drive CYBER1 growth built on a strong foundation of compliance and sound business practices. Peter has as a result of the above been nominated to join the Board of Directors at CYBER1, further solidifying his strategic role in the Company's leadership.

Peter Mesker is an accomplished cybersecurity professional with a career spanning over two decades in network security, infrastructure, and cyber defence. He is currently a Solution Architect and Managing Partner at Sky Networks and serves as a Board Member of HWG SABABA s.r.l. Peter was the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of SecureLink (since 2020 Orange Cyberdefense), where he played a central role in its growth and innovation in managed security services for over 12 years. Prior to that, Peter held senior roles at Juniper Networks, where he led security solutions across the BeNeLux region, and co-founded INISI B.V., managing its technical strategy and product portfolio. His early career includes engineering and consultancy positions at Fujitsu Services, ICL, and Viamet, with a focus on complex network infrastructures. Peter holds an ING Telematica degree from the HU University of Applied Sciences Utrecht.

Peter Obdeijn is a seasoned board member, with over two decades of experience across strategy consulting, private equity, and corporate leadership. He began his career at Booz Allen Hamilton, focusing on strategic transformation and performance improvement for global clients. He currently serves as CFO at Workrate and holds board and advisory roles at BD Media, BD Logistics, HSWT, RiverSafe (UK based cybersecurity company), and Ubuntu Mundo. Peter has successfully executed multiple management buy-outs in Europe. Known for his expertise in business planning, M&A, and operations management, he holds an MBA in Finance from MIT Sloan School of Management and a cum laude MSc in Econometrics from the University of Amsterdam.

For further information, please contact:

Public Relations:

pr@cyber1.com



Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.



About CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through presences in Sweden, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Kenya and the UK. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of €50.06m in 2024.

For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors.

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/investor-relations/results-reports/