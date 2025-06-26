

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Transportation Security Administration says it expects to screen more than 18.5 million travelers at the nation's airport security checkpoints during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.



This year's projection includes July 1 through July 7, with the highest passenger volume - approximately 2.9 million - expected on Sunday, July 6. TSA screened nearly 3.1 million travelers on June 22 this year, which TSA says marked the busiest single day in the agency's history.



'TSA continues to work closely with our industry partners and ensure our airport security checkpoints are fully staffed and prepared to handle the heavy rush of traffic,' said TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. 'We are deploying technologies and procedures to improve security and enhance the passenger experience, including for families. We ask travelers to pack their patience, especially during peak travel days, as we work to provide maximum hospitality to our customers.'



For families with vacation plans, TSA has practices in place to expedite screening and make traveling with children less stressful.



Children 12 and under may accompany a TSA PreCheck-enrolled parent or guardian in TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction.



Children will not be separated from their parent/guardian.



Strollers, baby carriers, and car and booster seats are allowed through the checkpoint but must be screened by X-ray.



Modified screening procedures are in place to reduce the likelihood of a pat-down.



TSA urged passengers with disabilities or medical conditions who require additional assistance to contact TSA Cares by calling (855) 787-2227 at least 72 hours in advance of their flight.



Additionally, passengers have been advised to bring their REAL IDs or other acceptable forms of IDs to the checkpoint. Since implementing REAL ID on May 7, nearly 94 percent of passengers are presenting a REAL ID or another acceptable form of ID, such as a passport, TSA said.



TSA reminded travelers to 'Prepare, Pack, Declare' when flying with firearms. Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News