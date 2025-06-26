

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A mood of caution prevails in world markets even as investors assessed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Markets also digested the testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the green. Major markets in Europe are also trading in positive territory. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index dropped more than a quarter percent. Bond yields eased across tenors. Crude oil prices recorded mild gains. Gold edged up. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 43,106.00, up 0.29% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,116.60, up 0.40% Germany's DAX at 23,618.50, up 0.47% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,753.25, up 0.40% France's CAC 40 at 7,575.64, up 0.23% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,254.55, up 0.05% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,588.00, up 1.66% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,550.80, down 0.10% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,448.45, down 0.22% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,325.40, down 0.61%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1699, up 0.35% GBP/USD at 1.3701, up 0.28% USD/JPY at 144.41, down 0.54% AUD/USD at 0.6530, up 0.37% USD/CAD at 1.3690, down 0.28% Dollar Index at 97.31, down 0.38%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.270%, down 0.47% Germany at 2.5400%, down 0.86% France at 3.229%, down 0.86% U.K. at 4.4650%, down 0.36% Japan at 1.432%, up 2.36%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $66.70, up 0.41%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $65.15, up 0.35%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,347.15, up 0.12%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $107,273.65, up 0.07% Ethereum at $2,448.24, up 0.78% XRP at $2.17, down 0.87% BNB at $645.92, down 0.15% Solana at $143.63, down 1.80%



© 2025 AFX News