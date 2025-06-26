Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2025 13:48 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Discovery Silver Corp.: Discovery Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 25, 2025. Shareholders voted overwhelming in support of the election of all director nominees as further set out below:

Name of NomineeVotes cast FOR% votes cast
FOR		Votes WITHHELD% of Votes
WITHHELD
Murray John570,029,61299.25%4,318,4610.75%
Anthony Makuch574,035,49999.95%312,5740.05%
Barry Olson573,848,56699.91%499,5070.09%
Jeffrey Parr573,980,55299.94%367,5210.06%
Moira Smith571,336,86399.48%2,981,2100.52%
Daniel Vickerman553,994,40896.46%20,353,6653.54%

Shareholders also voted in favour of: (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) the Long Term Incentive Plan of the Company; (iii) amendments to the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "DSU Plan"); (iv) the approval of all unallocated deferred share units under the DSU Plan; (v) the approval of all unallocated restricted share units under the Company's former restricted share unit plan; and (vi) the approval of all unallocated stock options under the Company's stock option plan.

Further details on these items can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 6, 2025 and filed on SEDAR+. Details of the vote are set out below:

Votes cast
FOR		% of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		% of votes cast
AGAINST
Appointment of Auditors601,537,50399.91%560,9770.09%
Long Term Incentive Plan538,836,36793.82%35,511,7066.18%
Deferred Share Unit Plan534,902,44493.13%39,445,6296.87%
Unallocated DSUs534,646,44493.13%39,445,6296.87%
Unallocated restricted share units534,656,92193.09%39,691,1526.91%
Unallocated Options534,034,37792.98%40,313,6967.02%

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing North American-focused precious metals company. The Company has exposure to silver through its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex from Newmont Corporation, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, Peng
President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Mark Utting, CFA
SVP Investor Relations
Phone: 416-806-6298
Email: mark.utting@discoverysilver.com
Website: www.discoverysilver.com


