

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK's medicines regulatory body has seized nearly eight million doses of illegal medicines as part of an annual global coordinated operation to tackle the illegal online sale of medicines and medical devices.



Operation Pangea, coordinated by Interpol and involving around 90 countries, is the world's largest initiative of its kind. It brings together health regulators, customs authorities, law enforcement agencies, and private sector partners to tackle the threat posed by criminal networks operating in the global supply of illegal medicines.



This year's operation took place between December 2024 and May 2025. Working with law enforcement partners, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's Criminal Enforcement Unit seized 7.7 million doses of illicit medicines with an estimated value of 17.2 million pounds. Among the products seized in the UK were various prescription-only medications including powerful painkillers, anti-depressants and sleeping pills.



The CEU also coordinated several arrest operations, denied gangs access to almost 1.4 million pounds worth of criminal profits, and removed 367 websites and social media accounts offering medical products to the public illegally.



Andy Morling, who heads the CEU, warned that buying medicines from unverified sources, online or elsewhere, means there is no guarantee that the products are safe or effective. Some can contain dangerous or illegal ingredients that could result in severe illness, addiction or even death.



People also need to be aware that turning to illegal online sellers can leave them exposed to bank fraud and identity theft, he added.



