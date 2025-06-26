

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell in the week ended June 21st.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 236,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 246,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 245,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 245,000, a decrease of 750 from the previous week's revised average of 245,750.



