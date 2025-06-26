Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Nuclear Vision Limited (CSE: NUKV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing 3,269,644 units ("Units") at C$0.28 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$915,500. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.50 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Company intends to extend the closing of a second and final tranche for 30 days.

The proceeds of the first tranche of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's assets in the Republic of Botswana, including but not limited to technical exploration work, geophysical surveys, geological mapping, and permeability testing of the sandstone horizon at depth and its susceptibility to advanced Electric Pulse technologies to increase permeability and yield on roll front geological formations in a sandstone environment, and for general working capital purposes.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period. In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company paid cash finders' fees of C$30,625 and issued 97,125 non-transferable finders' warrants, with each finder's warrant exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

None of the securities sold under the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Nuclear Vision Limited

Nuclear Vision Limited is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds the UA92 uranium project, consisting of 7 prospecting licenses totaling approximately 4,828km2 located in central Botswana. The Company also holds the Regnault Project located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering and the completion of a second and final tranche of the Offering. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will be able to utilize the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated and that the completion of a second and final tranche of the Offering will be completed on the timeline anticipated. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the inability of the Company to use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, that the Company will not complete a second and final tranche of the Offering, market conditions and timeliness of regulatory approvals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

