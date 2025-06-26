Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) (formerly, Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "HYLQ Strategy") is pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of an aggregate of 5,000 HyperLiquid's HYPE token (the "Tokens"), the native asset of the HyperLiquid ecosystem, as part of its long-term digital asset strategy, at an average purchase price of US$37.12 per Token (total purchase price of US$185,614.04). As of the date hereof, the Company currently holds an aggregate of 25,387.685 Tokens.

