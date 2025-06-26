

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. economy shrank by more than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2025.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product fell by 0.5 percent in the first quarter compared to the previously reported 0.2 percent dip. Economists had expected the decrease by GDP to be unrevised.



The bigger than previously estimated decline primarily reflecting downward revisions to consumer spending and exports that were partly offset by a downward revision to imports.



