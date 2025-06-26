MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / As someone who is passionate about the environment, Continuous Improvement Manager Rebeca Hazera is exactly where she wants to be - part of Team CertainTeed Gypsum in Palatka, Florida.

About empowHERed

Saint-Gobain North America's empowHERed series features the women in manufacturing of Saint-Gobain North America. Whether they work in product innovation, engineering, on the product line, or in development, they are making an impact in manufacturing. Discover your career at Saint-Gobain North America.

Watch the full empowHERed video series on YouTube.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/saint-gobain-video-series-empowhered-rebeca-hazera-palatka-fl-1043341