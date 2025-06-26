

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson plc (PSON.L), Thursday announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate development of new AI-powered products and services that personalize learning for students, empower educators with insights, and help improve educational outcomes.



The collaboration integrates Pearson's expertise in K-12 learning with AI technologies from Google Cloud's Vertex AI Platform.



This move intends to deliver richer content and more engaging learning experiences for students using Pearson AI products and services, especially in the K-12 space.



Currently, Pearson's stock is trading at 1,056.50, up 0.57 percent on the London Stock Exchange.



