Longeveron Appoints Than Powell as Chief Business Officer

Mr. Powell to oversee Longeveron's partnering and international strategy efforts



MIAMI, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it has appointed Than Powell as Chief Business Officer, effective July 7, 2025. In this role, he will lead the Company's overall business strategy, Alzheimer's disease program partnering efforts, and international strategy for the hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) program.

"We are delighted to have Than join Longeveron at this transformational time in the Company's development," said Wa'el Hashad, Chief Executive Officer at Longeveron. "With the recent completion of enrollment of our pivotal Phase 2 trial evaluating our stem cell therapy laromestorcel for HLHS, we are approximately 13 months from top-line data, which, if positive, would be the foundation for the company's first Biological License Application (BLA) submission. Than's experience across multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will help guide Longeveron's efforts to build on the clinical success of laromestorcel to date through partnering strategy for Alzheimer's disease and international strategy for HLHS."

"I am thrilled to join Longeveron," said Than Powell, Chief Business Officer at Longeveron. "The scientific rigor and ground-breaking innovation at the heart of Longeveron's stem cell research is inspiring, especially as my family has been impacted by some of the diseases they are studying. I look forward to delivering on the Company's mission and supporting the potential approval of stem cell therapies for patients and their families."





Mr. Powell has over 25 years of pharmaceutical and biotech leadership across multiple industry leading organizations, including GSK and Eli Lilly. Prior to Longeveron, Mr. Powell led Corporate Development & Strategy for Surescripts, ultimately resulting in the company's acquisition by TPG. Before that role, Mr. Powell was founder and CEO of Epulate, a venture-backed health technology company focused on Transplant Immunology.

Mr. Powell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from DePauw University and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University, Graduate School of Business.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is laromestrocel (Lomecel-B), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Laromestrocel has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease, and Aging-related Frailty. Laromestrocel development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

