Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Galatasaray Sports Club, one of Türkiye's leading sports institutions and one of the country's most globally recognized brands, has signed an agreement with MCT Technic for naming sponsorship of the Men's Basketball Team for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 seasons. After serving as the team's jersey back sponsor last season, MCT Technic has now expanded the partnership by becoming the official naming sponsor. The team will compete under the name 'Galatasaray MCT Technic' in the upcoming season.

MCT Technic, which develops eco-friendly solutions through engineering capabilities, aims to merge its sustainability-driven vision in the automotive and mobility sectors with the unifying power of sports. Through this partnership with Galatasaray, the company is reinforcing its commitment to both innovation and social impact.

Furkan Yilmaz, Chairman of the Board at MCT Technic, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "What began as a jersey back sponsorship last year has evolved into a new chapter where we share Galatasaray's name. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both our brand and Turkish engineering as a whole."

Haci Yilmaz, Founder of MCT Technic, stated, "We established an R&D-focused technology brand years ago. Being associated with an institution as prestigious as Galatasaray today confirms we're on the right track. We're proud to bring together the worlds of sports and technology."

