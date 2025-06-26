Medcaw Investments Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Medcaw Investments Plc - 13078596 ("Medcaw Investments" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Medcaw Investments Plc (LSE:MCI), a special purpose acquisition vehicle announces that at its AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation. The persons who arranged the release of this information are the Directors of the Company.

Enquiries:

Medcaw Investments Plc +44 (0)203 918 8797 Charlie Wood, Non -Executive

