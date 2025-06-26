Summary of Voting Results

Guillaume Pepy, Chairman of the Board of Directors:"Today, we are particularly proud to announce, together with the Board of Directors and the Executive Management, that following the vote at our Annual General Meeting, emeis has become a mission-driven company. We have enshrined four major mission commitments in our statutes:

The first: "Striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerable and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included", because bonding with others is also a part of care.

The second: "Contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions", because they have never been so vital.

The third: "Making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion", because it is essential to stand by all those who are committed.

The fourth: "Innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things", because our health is also dependant on the world around us.

The Group is now well equipped to ensure that together, as employees, experts and care and support professionals serving our patients, residents and their families and loved ones, and as actors in civil society, we will be able to rise to today's major societal challenges of mental health and elderly care

Laurent Guillot, Chief Executive Officer: "After embarking on a three-year refoundation process, emeis is now entering a new phase in its transformation by becoming a mission-driven company. We are determined to take this path of progress to continue improving the quality of care and support we provide while aiming for excellence.

Being a mission-driven company means being even more engaged. It means we are focusing on our fundamentals, our mission statement, "together, let's stand as a strength for the vulnerable among us.", our shared values, "a commitment to humanity, taste for life, thirst to learn and spirit of mutual aid" and our new emeis identity, which reflects our profound transformation and collective spirit.

Our four commitments will be monitored by an independent Mission Committee chaired by Professor Didier Pittet, a renowned infectious disease expert and epidemiologist. The committee will be made up of qualified individuals, including experts from the healthcare sector and two employees. The mission commitments should have a positive impact across society. They commit us to working even harder alongside all those who serve in our sector, in the regions as well. They commit us to all our stakeholders, requiring us to be rigorous, transparent and deliver results. We're on a demanding, useful and meaningful path to continue the sector's transformation and help shape a more just, human and sustainable society

Summary of voting results and other resolutions

At the Annual General Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved, with the required majority, the resolutions relating to:

the approval of the 2024 financial statements, the allocation of net profit and the Statutory Auditors' report on related-party agreements;

- the 2024 remuneration and benefits awarded to corporate officers ("say on pay" ex post);

- the 2025 remuneration policy for corporate officers ("say on pay" ex ante);

- the renewal or granting of financial delegations and authorisations to the Board of Directors;

- amendments to the Company's Articles of Association to incorporate, in particular, its newly adopted status as mission driven company;

- powers for formalities.

Detailed voting results are available on the Company's website at https://www.emeis.com/en/investors-shareholders/investors-shareholders/annual-general-meetings/general-shareholders-12

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in some twenty countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Épargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com/en

