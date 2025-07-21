Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis S.A. (the "Company") (Paris:EMEIS) to Natixis ODDO BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 30 June 2025:
78,274 shares
- €896,286.87 in cash
During the 2025 first half-year, it was carried out a total of
PURCHASE
1,650 transactions
1,553,423 shares
€15,609,965.71
SALE
1,838 transactions
1,608,759 shares
€16,242,064.52
It should be noted that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated:
68,000 shares
- €415,560.44 in cash
It should also be noted that at the last half-yearly review as of December 31, 20241, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account:
133,610 shares
- €264,189.80 in cash
The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2025 first half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.
About emeis
With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in some twenty countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.
Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.
emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Épargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.
Website: www.emeis.com/en
PURCHASES
SALES
Date
Number of purchases transactions
Number of share purchases
For a total amount of
Number of sales transactions
Number of share sales
For a total amount of
Total
1 650
1 553 423
15 609 965,71
1 838
1 608 759
16 242 064,52
02/01/2025
5
5 155
30 981,55
5
8 277
51 234,63
03/01/2025
10
6 391
37 779,25
3
2 220
13 242,30
06/01/2025
4
4 124
26 331,74
29
22 026
141 198,64
07/01/2025
18
15 431
94 116,31
1
1 103
7 048,17
08/01/2025
20
17 164
96 738,23
0
0
0,00
09/01/2025
8
8 125
44 366,66
5
5 519
30 506,30
10/01/2025
7
8 125
43 062,51
13
8 278
44 618,34
13/01/2025
6
7 093
37 663,83
2
1 359
7 408,18
14/01/2025
2
4 062
21 772,32
3
3 881
21 170,79
15/01/2025
1
2 031
10 784,61
3
5 518
29 750,30
16/01/2025
1
2 031
10 987,71
1
1 024
5 621,76
17/01/2025
2
96
528,96
17
10 904
60 817,24
20/01/2025
5
4 100
23 249,60
12
3 251
18 978,26
21/01/2025
10
5 087
27 927,16
15
6 592
37 719,28
22/01/2025
4
3 078
17 677,28
1
388
2 285,32
23/01/2025
7
6 079
33 493,89
5
5 197
29 184,32
24/01/2025
4
3 053
17 432,63
6
5 109
29 382,31
27/01/2025
11
6 093
35 398,30
13
11 656
69 536,44
28/01/2025
9
7 415
45 417,54
9
11 324
70 652,37
29/01/2025
18
17 017
103 973,87
12
9 930
64 311,28
30/01/2025
4
7 293
43 344,73
9
10 366
62 545,44
31/01/2025
6
4 862
29 220,62
6
11 036
68 864,64
03/02/2025
25
12 250
75 576,80
12
14 920
95 502,20
04/02/2025
5
9 724
62 817,04
17
13 795
91 736,75
05/02/2025
16
17 017
111 996,17
9
11 036
73 830,84
06/02/2025
6
7 294
49 745,26
40
41 386
301 869,19
07/02/2025
19
17 018
132 375,87
15
12 867
103 266,16
10/02/2025
16
17 608
140 008,59
44
20 243
163 572,57
11/02/2025
22
18 858
149 896,08
13
23 795
192 973,35
12/02/2025
4
7 293
59 146,23
8
5 518
45 468,32
13/02/2025
15
14 586
119 021,76
13
16 554
137 536,15
14/02/2025
28
16 188
141 961,48
32
37 585
332 481,35
17/02/2025
36
41 327
352 042,83
20
12 273
108 867,41
18/02/2025
3
7 293
61 577,23
14
14 154
121 111,06
19/02/2025
10
9 724
82 970,03
21
14 492
126 681,70
20/02/2025
1
2 431
21 417,11
19
20 893
186 952,07
21/02/2025
8
7 293
65 953,03
26
13 917
129 288,93
24/02/2025
2
2 432
23 371,36
20
11 796
114 114,28
25/02/2025
17
9 728
90 757,66
6
4 719
44 523,73
26/02/2025
11
22 632
217 810,43
33
35 385
345 456,68
27/02/2025
18
17 078
181 341,70
71
40 000
427 096,00
28/02/2025
40
28 000
306 000,00
36
26 000
287 008,00
03/03/2025
29
29 724
320 636,93
23
22 000
243 600,00
04/03/2025
15
18 000
193 920,00
27
18 000
198 600,00
05/03/2025
0
0
0,00
45
24 484
284 447,90
06/03/2025
8
12 263
145 798,43
5
1 222
14 736,10
07/03/2025
17
19 556
234 089,64
11
4 277
53 132,56
10/03/2025
31
34 251
400 373,66
10
3 464
41 451,06
11/03/2025
12
10 204
119 979,94
36
25 465
302 973,61
12/03/2025
22
26 431
326 408,71
50
40 775
512 851,64
13/03/2025
44
51 017
584 122,99
12
11 417
133 366,87
14/03/2025
4
6 000
67 460,00
24
13 155
150 624,75
17/03/2025
10
8 001
90 891,49
18
8 802
101 924,28
18/03/2025
6
8 000
93 460,00
26
20 140
237 826,38
19/03/2025
16
20 248
232 016,77
4
2 945
33 963,65
20/03/2025
11
12 655
142 115,65
3
5 262
60 197,28
21/03/2025
18
20 248
222 398,97
14
14 051
157 672,99
24/03/2025
24
30 372
326 018,11
23
9 092
100 327,38
25/03/2025
30
15 186
155 302,16
10
14 688
153 024,72
26/03/2025
6
2 274
23 444,94
25
33 641
372 490,65
27/03/2025
13
13 057
146 460,38
0
0
0,00
28/03/2025
9
9 722
107 986,11
8
10 524
119 342,16
31/03/2025
27
17 717
189 900,93
17
15 786
172 698,84
01/04/2025
7
10 124
110 407,28
5
5 262
58 355,58
02/04/2025
20
22 505
235 063,75
0
0
0,00
03/04/2025
10
17 717
183 320,33
27
26 310
276 386,55
04/04/2025
29
30 372
312 578,50
15
18 417
192 668,13
07/04/2025
21
13 779
124 791,81
16
20 496
201 159,98
08/04/2025
2
1 532
15 795,05
22
28 942
312 494,31
09/04/2025
47
26 473
277 160,46
21
18 417
197 403,93
10/04/2025
12
12 562
139 579,32
31
26 310
299 039,46
11/04/2025
22
28 669
306 611,59
13
9 524
108 168,47
14/04/2025
5
7 593
79 270,92
17
18 417
194 936,05
15/04/2025
4
7 593
81 574,13
11
15 786
172 961,94
16/04/2025
8
9 804
109 838,84
10
15 786
179 802,54
17/04/2025
12
12 975
151 335,05
24
23 679
281 595,93
22/04/2025
35
50 174
539 611,34
3
2 631
30 756,39
23/04/2025
7
7 594
75 965,48
20
13 156
134 891,01
24/04/2025
1
1
10,18
4
2 632
27 635,68
25/04/2025
21
12 656
130 837,95
9
7 894
83 676,36
28/04/2025
4
2 532
25 826,50
23
28 942
310 862,95
29/04/2025
3
3 600
39 889,10
10
10 524
117 868,80
30/04/2025
7
7 593
84 864,43
8
7 893
88 927,80
02/05/2025
0
0
0,00
30
36 834
437 798,40
05/05/2025
18
22 779
274 512,26
6
13 155
160 491,00
06/05/2025
25
10 923
131 040,07
2
3 448
41 647,27
07/05/2025
31
39 427
448 118,07
0
0
0,00
08/05/2025
13
15 186
165 578,02
6
7 893
86 586,21
09/05/2025
4
7 593
83 016,80
6
10 524
116 790,09
12/05/2025
4
5 673
63 707,83
45
43 289
509 929,51
13/05/2025
26
28 410
337 112,63
19
13 216
160 690,70
14/05/2025
47
50 620
560 824,04
0
0
0,00
15/05/2025
48
32 903
347 835,33
5
5 262
57 829,38
16/05/2025
18
12 655
129 460,65
23
13 155
137 154,03
19/05/2025
9
8 593
89 100,03
15
21 103
222 707,97
20/05/2025
2
2 531
27 360,11
13
20 993
233 612,67
21/05/2025
34
26 801
298 149,80
8
7 487
85 066,45
22/05/2025
16
20 350
210 620,28
25
18 786
193 729,97
23/05/2025
11
2 656
27 171,03
7
10 525
109 538,91
26/05/2025
1
1
10,50
9
5 263
55 498,29
27/05/2025
3
1 063
11 119,00
8
6 546
68 967,82
28/05/2025
5
1 063
10 906,55
1
1
10,43
29/05/2025
12
3 187
33 144,77
34
22 397
236 669,99
30/05/2025
4
2 124
21 441,78
4
1 593
16 179,57
02/06/2025
8
1 593
15 999,03
14
9 657
98 288,92
03/06/2025
3
1 462
14 810,06
14
6 426
65 745,00
04/06/2025
7
2 193
22 098,13
19
2 124
21 664,80
05/06/2025
1
1 731
17 500,41
7
4 240
43 258,39
06/06/2025
9
6 924
70 302,23
5
3 324
34 370,16
09/06/2025
3
3 462
35 468,19
7
3 004
31 226,58
10/06/2025
9
5 193
53 505,21
11
11 212
117 220,06
11/06/2025
3
3 462
35 693,22
7
2 163
22 617,77
12/06/2025
9
8 655
93 560,55
27
31 420
346 171,70
13/06/2025
20
19 042
204 113,08
1
1
10,87
16/06/2025
5
3 463
36 863,58
5
5 958
64 487,17
17/06/2025
7
8 655
90 098,55
19
17 722
191 289,88
18/06/2025
13
12 117
131 815,65
11
13 155
144 573,45
19/06/2025
17
12 117
131 157,87
11
13 056
143 322,34
20/06/2025
7
8 655
94 079,85
6
6 753
74 766,37
23/06/2025
29
17 310
185 424,72
3
4 538
49 491,22
24/06/2025
0
0
0,00
31
27 277
303 038,02
25/06/2025
16
11 857
135 972,77
15
15 779
183 301,91
26/06/2025
45
41 355
447 931,95
8
4 323
50 675,95
27/06/2025
11
6 124
64 934,01
16
10 153
109 186,17
30/06/2025
4
3 062
33 253,32
16
18 510
206 201,40
____________________
1 https://www.emeis.com/sites/site_corporate/files/medias/documents/premeisliquiditycontracth2-2024.pdf
It should be noted that the Company decided, on 26 March 2024, to increase the resources allocated to the liquidity contract by €1,000,000.
https://www.emeis.com/sites/site_corporate/files/medias/documents/prorpea2024-03-27increaselc.pdf
