Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis S.A. (the "Company") (Paris:EMEIS) to Natixis ODDO BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 30 June 2025:

78,274 shares

- €896,286.87 in cash

During the 2025 first half-year, it was carried out a total of

PURCHASE 1,650 transactions 1,553,423 shares €15,609,965.71 SALE 1,838 transactions 1,608,759 shares €16,242,064.52

It should be noted that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated:

68,000 shares

- €415,560.44 in cash

It should also be noted that at the last half-yearly review as of December 31, 20241, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account:

133,610 shares

- €264,189.80 in cash

The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2025 first half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in some twenty countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Épargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com/en

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of purchases transactions Number of share purchases For a total amount of Number of sales transactions Number of share sales For a total amount of Total 1 650 1 553 423 15 609 965,71 1 838 1 608 759 16 242 064,52 02/01/2025 5 5 155 30 981,55 5 8 277 51 234,63 03/01/2025 10 6 391 37 779,25 3 2 220 13 242,30 06/01/2025 4 4 124 26 331,74 29 22 026 141 198,64 07/01/2025 18 15 431 94 116,31 1 1 103 7 048,17 08/01/2025 20 17 164 96 738,23 0 0 0,00 09/01/2025 8 8 125 44 366,66 5 5 519 30 506,30 10/01/2025 7 8 125 43 062,51 13 8 278 44 618,34 13/01/2025 6 7 093 37 663,83 2 1 359 7 408,18 14/01/2025 2 4 062 21 772,32 3 3 881 21 170,79 15/01/2025 1 2 031 10 784,61 3 5 518 29 750,30 16/01/2025 1 2 031 10 987,71 1 1 024 5 621,76 17/01/2025 2 96 528,96 17 10 904 60 817,24 20/01/2025 5 4 100 23 249,60 12 3 251 18 978,26 21/01/2025 10 5 087 27 927,16 15 6 592 37 719,28 22/01/2025 4 3 078 17 677,28 1 388 2 285,32 23/01/2025 7 6 079 33 493,89 5 5 197 29 184,32 24/01/2025 4 3 053 17 432,63 6 5 109 29 382,31 27/01/2025 11 6 093 35 398,30 13 11 656 69 536,44 28/01/2025 9 7 415 45 417,54 9 11 324 70 652,37 29/01/2025 18 17 017 103 973,87 12 9 930 64 311,28 30/01/2025 4 7 293 43 344,73 9 10 366 62 545,44 31/01/2025 6 4 862 29 220,62 6 11 036 68 864,64 03/02/2025 25 12 250 75 576,80 12 14 920 95 502,20 04/02/2025 5 9 724 62 817,04 17 13 795 91 736,75 05/02/2025 16 17 017 111 996,17 9 11 036 73 830,84 06/02/2025 6 7 294 49 745,26 40 41 386 301 869,19 07/02/2025 19 17 018 132 375,87 15 12 867 103 266,16 10/02/2025 16 17 608 140 008,59 44 20 243 163 572,57 11/02/2025 22 18 858 149 896,08 13 23 795 192 973,35 12/02/2025 4 7 293 59 146,23 8 5 518 45 468,32 13/02/2025 15 14 586 119 021,76 13 16 554 137 536,15 14/02/2025 28 16 188 141 961,48 32 37 585 332 481,35 17/02/2025 36 41 327 352 042,83 20 12 273 108 867,41 18/02/2025 3 7 293 61 577,23 14 14 154 121 111,06 19/02/2025 10 9 724 82 970,03 21 14 492 126 681,70 20/02/2025 1 2 431 21 417,11 19 20 893 186 952,07 21/02/2025 8 7 293 65 953,03 26 13 917 129 288,93 24/02/2025 2 2 432 23 371,36 20 11 796 114 114,28 25/02/2025 17 9 728 90 757,66 6 4 719 44 523,73 26/02/2025 11 22 632 217 810,43 33 35 385 345 456,68 27/02/2025 18 17 078 181 341,70 71 40 000 427 096,00 28/02/2025 40 28 000 306 000,00 36 26 000 287 008,00 03/03/2025 29 29 724 320 636,93 23 22 000 243 600,00 04/03/2025 15 18 000 193 920,00 27 18 000 198 600,00 05/03/2025 0 0 0,00 45 24 484 284 447,90 06/03/2025 8 12 263 145 798,43 5 1 222 14 736,10 07/03/2025 17 19 556 234 089,64 11 4 277 53 132,56 10/03/2025 31 34 251 400 373,66 10 3 464 41 451,06 11/03/2025 12 10 204 119 979,94 36 25 465 302 973,61 12/03/2025 22 26 431 326 408,71 50 40 775 512 851,64 13/03/2025 44 51 017 584 122,99 12 11 417 133 366,87 14/03/2025 4 6 000 67 460,00 24 13 155 150 624,75 17/03/2025 10 8 001 90 891,49 18 8 802 101 924,28 18/03/2025 6 8 000 93 460,00 26 20 140 237 826,38 19/03/2025 16 20 248 232 016,77 4 2 945 33 963,65 20/03/2025 11 12 655 142 115,65 3 5 262 60 197,28 21/03/2025 18 20 248 222 398,97 14 14 051 157 672,99 24/03/2025 24 30 372 326 018,11 23 9 092 100 327,38 25/03/2025 30 15 186 155 302,16 10 14 688 153 024,72 26/03/2025 6 2 274 23 444,94 25 33 641 372 490,65 27/03/2025 13 13 057 146 460,38 0 0 0,00 28/03/2025 9 9 722 107 986,11 8 10 524 119 342,16 31/03/2025 27 17 717 189 900,93 17 15 786 172 698,84 01/04/2025 7 10 124 110 407,28 5 5 262 58 355,58 02/04/2025 20 22 505 235 063,75 0 0 0,00 03/04/2025 10 17 717 183 320,33 27 26 310 276 386,55 04/04/2025 29 30 372 312 578,50 15 18 417 192 668,13 07/04/2025 21 13 779 124 791,81 16 20 496 201 159,98 08/04/2025 2 1 532 15 795,05 22 28 942 312 494,31 09/04/2025 47 26 473 277 160,46 21 18 417 197 403,93 10/04/2025 12 12 562 139 579,32 31 26 310 299 039,46 11/04/2025 22 28 669 306 611,59 13 9 524 108 168,47 14/04/2025 5 7 593 79 270,92 17 18 417 194 936,05 15/04/2025 4 7 593 81 574,13 11 15 786 172 961,94 16/04/2025 8 9 804 109 838,84 10 15 786 179 802,54 17/04/2025 12 12 975 151 335,05 24 23 679 281 595,93 22/04/2025 35 50 174 539 611,34 3 2 631 30 756,39 23/04/2025 7 7 594 75 965,48 20 13 156 134 891,01 24/04/2025 1 1 10,18 4 2 632 27 635,68 25/04/2025 21 12 656 130 837,95 9 7 894 83 676,36 28/04/2025 4 2 532 25 826,50 23 28 942 310 862,95 29/04/2025 3 3 600 39 889,10 10 10 524 117 868,80 30/04/2025 7 7 593 84 864,43 8 7 893 88 927,80 02/05/2025 0 0 0,00 30 36 834 437 798,40 05/05/2025 18 22 779 274 512,26 6 13 155 160 491,00 06/05/2025 25 10 923 131 040,07 2 3 448 41 647,27 07/05/2025 31 39 427 448 118,07 0 0 0,00 08/05/2025 13 15 186 165 578,02 6 7 893 86 586,21 09/05/2025 4 7 593 83 016,80 6 10 524 116 790,09 12/05/2025 4 5 673 63 707,83 45 43 289 509 929,51 13/05/2025 26 28 410 337 112,63 19 13 216 160 690,70 14/05/2025 47 50 620 560 824,04 0 0 0,00 15/05/2025 48 32 903 347 835,33 5 5 262 57 829,38 16/05/2025 18 12 655 129 460,65 23 13 155 137 154,03 19/05/2025 9 8 593 89 100,03 15 21 103 222 707,97 20/05/2025 2 2 531 27 360,11 13 20 993 233 612,67 21/05/2025 34 26 801 298 149,80 8 7 487 85 066,45 22/05/2025 16 20 350 210 620,28 25 18 786 193 729,97 23/05/2025 11 2 656 27 171,03 7 10 525 109 538,91 26/05/2025 1 1 10,50 9 5 263 55 498,29 27/05/2025 3 1 063 11 119,00 8 6 546 68 967,82 28/05/2025 5 1 063 10 906,55 1 1 10,43 29/05/2025 12 3 187 33 144,77 34 22 397 236 669,99 30/05/2025 4 2 124 21 441,78 4 1 593 16 179,57 02/06/2025 8 1 593 15 999,03 14 9 657 98 288,92 03/06/2025 3 1 462 14 810,06 14 6 426 65 745,00 04/06/2025 7 2 193 22 098,13 19 2 124 21 664,80 05/06/2025 1 1 731 17 500,41 7 4 240 43 258,39 06/06/2025 9 6 924 70 302,23 5 3 324 34 370,16 09/06/2025 3 3 462 35 468,19 7 3 004 31 226,58 10/06/2025 9 5 193 53 505,21 11 11 212 117 220,06 11/06/2025 3 3 462 35 693,22 7 2 163 22 617,77 12/06/2025 9 8 655 93 560,55 27 31 420 346 171,70 13/06/2025 20 19 042 204 113,08 1 1 10,87 16/06/2025 5 3 463 36 863,58 5 5 958 64 487,17 17/06/2025 7 8 655 90 098,55 19 17 722 191 289,88 18/06/2025 13 12 117 131 815,65 11 13 155 144 573,45 19/06/2025 17 12 117 131 157,87 11 13 056 143 322,34 20/06/2025 7 8 655 94 079,85 6 6 753 74 766,37 23/06/2025 29 17 310 185 424,72 3 4 538 49 491,22 24/06/2025 0 0 0,00 31 27 277 303 038,02 25/06/2025 16 11 857 135 972,77 15 15 779 183 301,91 26/06/2025 45 41 355 447 931,95 8 4 323 50 675,95 27/06/2025 11 6 124 64 934,01 16 10 153 109 186,17 30/06/2025 4 3 062 33 253,32 16 18 510 206 201,40

____________________ 1 https://www.emeis.com/sites/site_corporate/files/medias/documents/premeisliquiditycontracth2-2024.pdf It should be noted that the Company decided, on 26 March 2024, to increase the resources allocated to the liquidity contract by €1,000,000. https://www.emeis.com/sites/site_corporate/files/medias/documents/prorpea2024-03-27increaselc.pdf

