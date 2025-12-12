€2.4 billion in disposals now completed or secured since mid-2022

emeis (Paris:EMEIS)has finalized sales agreements with Tertianum, a Swiss operator specializing in care and support for the elderly, and two institutional real estate investors. These agreements cover nursing home activities in Switzerland and the associated real estate assets, for a total value of CHF 250 million1, or nearly €270 million.

This new transaction brings the volume of disposals completed or secured since mid-2022 to nearly €2.4 billion, significantly exceeding the Group's target of €1.5 billion in disposals by the end of 2025. These disposals will enable the Group to continue reducing its debt and strengthen its balance sheet structure.

The divested scope includes 40 nursing homes and senior residences, representing nearly 3,600 beds, which had an average occupancy rate of over 90% in 2024, and the local home care business, with total revenue of nearly CHF 350 million in 20242

Under this agreement, Tertianum Group is acquiring emeis's operational activities in 40 retirement homes in Switzerland, which it will operate once the transaction is completed.

As part of this transaction, two institutional real estate investors acquire the buildings of seven facilities, previously owned by emeis, representing just over 2% of the Group's real estate portfolio at the end of 2024. These assets will be operated by Tertianum once the transaction is completed, which will become tenant.

The transactions, subject to customary closing conditions, are expected to be finalized during the first quarter of 2026, in line with discussions held with the social partners of the emeis Group, particularly at the European level.

____________________ 1 Before repayment of associated debts. 2 with an EBITDAR margin of over 20% and an EBITDA margin (excluding IFRS 16) of close to 6% (and close to 4.5% net of internal rents).

