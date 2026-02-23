Regulatory News:

emeis (Paris:EMEIS) announces its early exit from the accelerated safeguard plan on February 20, 2026, following the approval of its request by the Nanterre Economic Court.

This early exit, achieved in record time, was made possible by:

the implementation of a major disposal plan (€2.45 billion in disposals completed or secured since mid-2022)

- the strengthening of emeis S.A.'s balance sheet structure since December 18, 2025 with the raising of €3.15 billion in new financing, enabling the early refinancing of A/B/C/D bank debt

- the improving operational performance since mid-2024, with strong growth in occupancy rates, operating margins, and now positive FCF

- and the continuation of this momentum in the medium term, with an EBITDAR growth on a like-for-like basis1 expected to average between +12% and +16% between 2024 and 2028.

This decision enables emeis to take another major step forward in normalizing the Group's situation, after three years devoted to its restructuring.

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in healthcare, nursing, and support for the most vulnerable, emeis is present in some 20 countries and covers five areas of expertise: psychiatric clinics, medical and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care and services, and assisted living facilities.

emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients, and beneficiaries each year. emeis is committed to and mobilized around addressing one of the major challenges facing our societies: the increase in the number of people made vulnerable by life events, old age, or mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, enshrining four commitments in its articles of association: to work to change perceptions of the most vulnerable and their loved ones in order to achieve true inclusion; to contribute to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our professions; to make caring for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social ties and territorial cohesion; and innovate to contribute to care that respects the planet and living beings

emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, and CAC All-Tradable indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

1 Neutralizing the effects of any operational disposals that may occur during this period

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260222554483/en/

