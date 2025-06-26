

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite staying positive till more than a couple of hours past noon, the Switzerland market ended flat on Thursday, with stocks suffering a mild setback in late afternoon trade.



The mood was a bit cautious ahead of the upcoming US tariff pause deadline.



The benchmark SMI ended at 11,880.00, down 0.12 points from previous close. The index, which climbed to a high of 11,961.25 in early trades, touched a low of 11,842.78 later on in the session.



Adecco climbed nearly 3%. UBS Group gained about 2.3% and Lindt & Spruengli closed up 1.7%.



Schindler Ps, Julius Baer and Novartis gained 1.5%, 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Roche Holding gained a little over 1%.



Amrize closed down 2.7%. Richemont and Holcim lost 1.7% and 1.47%, respectively. Nestle, Givaudan, SIG Group, Swiss Re and Sonova ended lower by 0.6 to 1%.



