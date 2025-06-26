PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Invests in Education and Infrastructure to Support Callanquitas Community

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX") through one of its Peruvian subsidiaries and in partnership with its local ally, Proyectos La Patagonia ("PLP"), is pleased to announce the commencement of construction of peripheral infrastructure at the Callanquitas School. This initiative follows the signing of an Interinstitutional Cooperation Agreement between the Company and the Regional Education Office of the Regional Government of La Libertad (Ministry of Education of Peru).

The agreement, signed on June 2, 2025, in La Libertad, seeks to unify efforts to support the educational development of children and youth in the Callanquitas community, located in the Huaranchal District, Otuzco Province, in the La Libertad Region.

This project contemplates a new perimeter wall for the Callanquitas School that will extend 380 linear meters. It will feature two access gates and is expected to be completed within this calendar year. The total investment for the project exceeds USD 350,000.

In addition to the educational infrastructure, PPX and its partner PLP have begun maintenance and rehabilitation of the main access road to the mine and processing plant, which spans approximately 15 kilometers. The work involves the use of graders, rollers, water tankers, wheel loaders, and dump trucks to improve the surface with appropriate materials and ensure proper drainage. This road passes through the village of Callanquitas, whose residents have expressed their satisfaction with the improvements to this vital route.

The road enhancement project is expected to take approximately 60 days and will facilitate the transportation of mineral resources, equipment, and logistical support for the Company's operations. The total investment in the roadworks is estimated at approximately USD 150,000.

In addition to these initiatives, PPX has been providing support to the Callanquitas School by partially financing its teaching personnel.

PPX is committed to maintaining a positive and cooperative relationship with the communities near its operations. These projects reflect the Company's dedication to fostering sustainable development and ensuring that its mining activities contribute positively to the region.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding test results, future plans or management estimates.

