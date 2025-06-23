PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") announces the granting of stock options (the "Options") to certain key management members of the Company's Peruvian subsidiaries to purchase an aggregate of 1,750,000 common shares (the "Optioned Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.10 per Optioned Share, expiring on the date that is 7 years from the date of grant. The Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and vest immediately upon the date of grant.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Brian Imrie

Executive Chairman

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Canada

416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ppx-mining-announces-grant-of-stock-options-1042084