Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
29.01.2026 23:02 Uhr
PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Announces Filing of 2025 Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX)(BVL:PPX) is pleased to announce that its audited financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

Ernest Mast
Chief Executive Officer
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Canada
416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ppx-mining-announces-filing-of-2025-audited-financial-statements-and-mdanda-1131702

