PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Hosts Medical Outreach Campaign for Local Communities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that it continues to actively support the health and well-being of the communities surrounding its Igor Project in northern Peru, consistent with the Company's long-standing good-neighbor policy and commitment to responsible community engagement.

Following its December 2025 donation of medical equipment, furniture, and essential supplies to the Huaranchal Health Center, PPX, through its Peruvian subsidiaries, recently organized and successfully carried out a two-day medical outreach campaign on February 21 and 22, 2026 for residents of the district of Huaranchal and nearby communities, including Igor, Tres Piedras and surrounding villages, located in the province of Otuzco, La Libertad region.

The initiative was very well received by the local population and represents another step in strengthening the relationship between the Company and the communities that host its operations.

Highlights of the medical campaign included:

A medical team of seven specialist physicians and one nurse traveled from Trujillo to provide professional healthcare services to local residents.

The transport and installation of specialized medical equipment for the Huaranchal Health Center, including ultrasound units, dental and laboratory equipment used to test for diabetes and cholesterol levels.

Donation of medications and medical supplies to the Huaranchal Health Center to support ongoing local healthcare services.

Medical services related to pediatrics, gynecology, ophthalmology, general medicine, internal medicine, laboratory diagnostics, and pharmacy.

Approximately 2,000 residents, including children and adults, received medical consultations and treatment during the two-day campaign.

Working in coordination with the staff of the Huaranchal District Health Center, the visiting medical team ensured proper attention for elderly residents, pregnant women, and children, helping address healthcare needs in communities that often have limited access to specialized medical services.

PPX intends to continue organizing similar medical campaigns in the future, in coordination with government health authorities and local community leaders, as part of the Company's ongoing commitment to supporting the well-being of neighboring communities and fostering sustainable, responsible development in the region.

PPX is pleased to share several photographs from the medical campaign illustrating the services provided during the two-day event. Images reflect the collaborative effort between the visiting medical team, local health authorities and PPX personnel to deliver comprehensive healthcare services to the Huaranchal community:

Ernest Mast, President and CEO of PPX Mining Corp., commented: "Supporting the health and well-being of the communities around the Igor is a fundamental part of how we operate. We are proud to work alongside local health authorities to bring specialized medical services to Huaranchal and nearby communities. Initiatives like this medical campaign reflect our long-term commitment to being a responsible partner in the region and to contributing positively to the quality of life of the families who live near our operations".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ernest Mast

President and Chief Executive Officer

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Canada

416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding test results, future plans or management estimates. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend,", statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals in connection with this transaction. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ppx-hosts-medical-outreach-campaign-for-local-communities-1144087