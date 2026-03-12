PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Advances Permitting Process for Electrical Transmission Line to the Igor Processing Plant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce continued progress in the permitting process required to connect the Igor Project processing plant to the public medium-voltage electrical grid.

To date, the Company has achieved two key milestones: the approval of the Detailed Electrical Engineering for the transmission line and the issuance of the Certificate of Non-Existence of Archaeological Remains ("CIRA"), confirming that the project area is free of archaeological remains.

The principal supporting documents include:

Official Letter issued by the Ministry of Culture on March 3, 2026, confirming the Non-Existence of Archaeological Remains (CIRA) - Surface No. 105-2026-DDC-LIB/MC for the electrical transmission line project, based on the detailed engineering presented in Technical Report No. GR/P - SU-IT-006-2026 prepared by Hidrandina.

Technical approval issued by Distriluz (Hidrandina) under Official Letter No. HDNA-GR-0100-2026, granting technical conformity for the 13.8 kV Medium Voltage Utilization System (designed for 22.9 kV) with a maximum demand of 1.5 MW for the Igor Project. The approval was granted on January 23, 2026, based on Technical Report No. GR/P - SU-IT-006-2026.

The planned electrical transmission line will extend approximately 6.3 kilometres, connecting the Igor Project to an authorized connection point in the District of Huaranchal, Province of Otuzco, Department of La Libertad.

Construction of the transmission line will commence following the reinforcement of the existing electrical distribution network to Huaranchal. This reinforcement project will be executed by the Peruvian government through the Distriluz Group, specifically Hidrandina S.A., under the project titled: "Improvement of Medium Voltage Feeders (AMTS) 13.2 kV CHA001 and CHA002 in the Districts of Charat, Usquil and Huaranchal, Province of Otuzco - Department of La Libertad."

The initial phase of this project, consisting of the servitude clearance process, is currently underway. The government project will upgrade approximately 50.93 km of medium-voltage lines and represents an investment of approximately S/ 12.25 million.

Access to grid power is expected to significantly improve the economics of the Igor processing plant by reducing operating costs associated with diesel-generated electricity and improving the overall energy efficiency of the operation. Transitioning to grid power is also expected to reduce the project's environmental footprint through lower fuel consumption and associated emissions.

Ernest Mast, President and CEO of PPX Mining Corp., commented: "Connecting the Igor plant to the public electrical grid will optimize our operating costs and lower the project's reliance on diesel fuel. While the initial commissioning of the plant will utilize diesel power, our objective is to complete the remaining milestones required to construct our dedicated transmission line from the nearest grid connection point."

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding test results, future plans or management estimates. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend,", statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals in connection with this transaction. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

