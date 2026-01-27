PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Delivers Record Share Price Performance On The BVL In 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that it finished the 2025 calendar year as the best price-performing listed company on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima ("BVL") across all sectors, representing a record share-price increase of approximately 600% during the year.

This milestone builds on the Company's July 31, 2025 press release, in which PPX reported that it was the best-performing mining stock on the BVL during the first half of 2025, with a share-price increase of more than 133% between January and June 2025, significantly outperforming the BVL mining sector during that period.

The Company's strong performance continued through the second half of 2025, resulting in a total share-price appreciation of approximately 600% for the full year, allowing PPX to conclude 2025 as the top-performing stock on the BVL overall, ahead of issuers from all other industry sectors.

PPX's exceptional market performance reflects growing investor confidence in the Company's execution and long-term strategy, driven by:

Significant advances in the construction of its processing plant,

Consistently high-grade exploration results at the Callanquitas deposit, and

The successful execution of multiple restructuring and financing initiatives, positioning the Company for the next stage of its growth.

Brian Imrie, Executive Chairman of PPX Mining Corp., commented:

"Finishing 2025 as the best-performing stock on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima, with an approximate 600% share-price increase, is a remarkable achievement for PPX and a strong validation of our strategy. This performance reflects disciplined execution, meaningful operational progress, and the resilience of our team as we advanced plant construction and strengthened the Company's financial position. We remain focused on responsible mining and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

