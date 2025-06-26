Gladstone Commercial Corporation: Gladstone Commercial Announces Industrial Acquisition in Harrison Township, Michigan

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 215,102 square foot, crane-served industrial manufacturing, distribution, and warehouse facility located in Harrison Township, Michigan. The property was acquired for $16.25 million at a weighted average GAAP capitalization rate of 9.59%.

The facility is 100% leased to Yanfeng International Automotive Technology US, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co., Ltd, a global investment-grade automotive supplier specializing in interiors, exteriors, seating, cockpit electronics, and passive safety systems.

This acquisition aligns with Gladstone Commercial's strategy of acquiring mission-critical, high-quality industrial assets leased to strong credit tenants in growth markets.

"We are excited to expand our industrial portfolio with a well-located, mission-critical facility leased to a world-class tenant. This acquisition strengthens our existing relationship with Yanfeng, adds synergies across our portfolio, and supports our long-term strategy of acquiring functional assets with strong tenant credit and long-term upside," stated Ryan Carter, Executive Vice President of Gladstone Commercial.

"This addition further advances our strategy of expanding our industrial footprint in core U.S. manufacturing markets. The facility is leased long-term to a creditworthy tenant and is strategically located in the Detroit metro area, which continues to benefit from strong demand tied to domestic manufacturing. The acquisition is immediately accretive, extends our weighted average lease term, and reinforces our focus on durable cash flows and industrial growth," said Buzz Cooper, President of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2025, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 141 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.3 million square feet. For additional information, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

