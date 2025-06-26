Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Gunnison Copper Corp. (TSX: GCU) (OTCQB: GCUMF) (FSE: 3XS0) ("Gunnison" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2025 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Gunnison. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2025 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:
Votes for
% Votes for
|Votes withheld
|% Votes withheld
|Stephen Twyerould
|175,940,917
|99.76
|417,815
|0.24
|Colin Kinley
|175,910,917
|99.75
|447,815
|0.25
|Fred DuVal
|174,947,547
|99.20
|1,411,185
|0.80
|Michael Haworth
|175,908,117
|99.74
|450,615
|0.26
|Joseph Gallucci
|175,926,317
|99.76
|432,415
|0.24
|Jason Howe
|175,934,117
|99.76
|424,615
|0.24
Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at six; and (ii) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors.
