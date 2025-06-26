

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $211 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $1.500 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 12.0% to $11.097 billion from $12.606 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $211 Mln. vs. $1.500 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $11.097 Bln vs. $12.606 Bln last year.



