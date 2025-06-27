

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release June data for Tokyo-area inflation, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, overall Tokyo inflation was up 3.4 percent on year and core CPI climbed an annual 3.6 percent.



Japan also will see May figures for retail sales and unemployment. Sales are expected to rise 2.4 percent on year, moderating from 3.3 percent in April. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.5 percent.



China will release May figures for industrial profits; in April, profits were up 1.4 percent on year.



Singapore will provide Q1 data for unemployment, with forecasts pinning the jobless rate at 2.1 percent - up from 1.9 percent.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Indonesia are closed on Friday for the Islamic New Year, and will re-open on Monday.



