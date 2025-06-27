

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) announced its commitment to eliminate FD&C colors from all consumer food products by the end of calendar year 2027. While most of the Company's food portfolio is already free of FD&C colors, the transition will affect select items, including sugar-free fruit spreads, ice cream toppings, and certain products from its Hostess® brand portfolio.



Additionally, the majority of the Company's current K-12 school offerings are already free of FD&C colors. Smucker is collaborating with distribution partners to ensure that, by the 2026-2027 school year, products containing FD&C colors will no longer be sold to K-12 schools.



The Company has previously evolved its product offerings based on consumer preference and feedback, including removing high-fructose corn syrup from its Uncrustables sandwiches and introducing fruit spreads featuring ingredients from all natural sources as well as reduced sugar options.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News