

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yorkville Acquisition Corp. announced that it priced its initial public offering of 15 million units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol YORKU beginning June 27, 2025.



The company noted that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.



Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols YORK and YORKW, respectively.



The underwriter has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on June 30, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News