

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence from the euro area and flash inflation from France are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, producer prices from Sweden and retail sales from Norway are due.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue flash consumer prices, producer prices and consumer spending data. Economists expect CPI inflation to remain unchanged at 0.7 percent in June.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes preliminary inflation and retail sales data. Consumer price inflation is seen unchanged at 2.0 percent in June.



At 4.00 am ET, business and consumer sentiment survey results are due from Italy. The business confidence index is forecast to rise to 87.0 in June from 86.5 in May. The consumer sentiment index is seen at 97.0 compared to 96.5 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to release euro area economic sentiment survey results. The indicator is seen at 95.1 in June, up from 94.8 in the previous month.



