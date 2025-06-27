

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands worsened in June to the lowest level in one-and-a-half years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The producer sentiment index declined to -5.0 in June from -3.9 in the previous month. Moreover, the latest score is still well above the long-term average of -1.3.



Manufacturers were particularly less positive about expected activity in the coming three months and more negative about the order portfolio, the survey said.



Producers in the metal industry were the most negative, while the morale in the textile, clothing, and leather industry was positive in June.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News