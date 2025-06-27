TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axis Auto Finance Inc. ("Axis" or the "Company") announces the completion of its previously announced going private transaction.The going private transaction was completed by consolidating the Company's common shares so all shareholders of Axis other than Ilja Troitschanski held a fractional Axis common share post-consolidation. Following the completion of the consolidation, the Company cancelled all fractional common shares and removed the names of any shareholders holding a fractional common share from the Company's register. As the valuation obtained in connection with the transaction confirmed that the common shares had no value, shareholders will not receive any consideration for the common shares that were cancelled.The transaction was overwhelmingly approved by Axis shareholders at a special meeting held on May 30, 2025.Axis intends to apply to the applicable Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities to cease its reporting issuer status.About Axis Auto Finance Inc.:Further information on the Company can be found at: https://www.axisfinancegroup.com/investors-press-releases/Forward-Looking and Cautionary StatementsCertain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Specifically, and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the timing of the Company's application to cease to be a reporting issuer. Although Axis believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions made by management and considered reasonable at the time such statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.ContactsFOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Axis Auto Finance Inc.Ilja Troitschanski(416) 917-0366ilja@axisautofinance.com

