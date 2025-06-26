Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A40HNQ | ISIN: CA36270K1021 | Ticker-Symbol: W97
Tradegate
25.06.25 | 15:41
10,900 Euro
-6,03 % -0,700
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 21:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

G Mining Ventures Corp: G Mining Ventures Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

BROSSARD, QC, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in the Corporation's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 27, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

At the Meeting:

1.Election of Directors

Each of the following individuals was elected to the Board of Directors of GMIN to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:


Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Vincent Benoît

176,541,977

97.90 %

3,781,536

2.10 %

Pierre Chenard

180,016,170

99.83 %

307,343

0.17 %

David Fennell

157,454,339

87.32 %

22,869,172

12.68 %

Louis Gignac Sr.

154,413,094

85.63 %

25,910,417

14.37 %

Louis-Pierre Gignac

180,274,188

99.97 %

49,325

0.03 %

Réjean Gourde

140,633,911

77.99 %

39,689,600

22.01 %

Elif Lévesque

178,914,936

99.22 %

1,408,576

0.78 %

Norman MacDonald

168,233,043

93.30 %

12,090,469

6.70 %

Jason Neal

179,828,874

99.73 %

494,638

0.27 %

Naguib Sawiris

168,005,588

93.17 %

12,317,925

6.83 %

Sonia Zagury

172,541,959

95.68 %

7,781,553

4.32 %

2.The Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Corporation's independent auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

186,028,835

99.97 %

52,240

0.03 %

3.Approval of the Corporations General By-Laws

Shareholders approved, confirmed and ratified the Corporation's general by-laws as adopted by the Board on June 20, 2024.

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

153,057,223

84.88 %

27,266,290

15.12 %

Detailed voting results from the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under GMIN's issuer profile, on the OTC Markets website (www.otcmarkets.com), and on GMIN's website at www.gmin.gold.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana - all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to the price of gold and currency exchange rates, those outlined in the Technical Report and those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) GMIN will achieve its objectives for Oko West, notably to bring the Project into commercial production, or (ii) GMIN will use TZ and Oko West to grow GMIN into the next intermediate producer, or (iii) the exploration upside of GMIN's properties will lead to additional mineral resources and reserves, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2025, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE G Mining Ventures Corp

© 2025 PR Newswire
