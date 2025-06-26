G Mining Ventures Corp: G Mining Ventures Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

BROSSARD, QC, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in the Corporation's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 27, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

At the Meeting:

1.Election of Directors

Each of the following individuals was elected to the Board of Directors of GMIN to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Vincent Benoît 176,541,977 97.90 % 3,781,536 2.10 % Pierre Chenard 180,016,170 99.83 % 307,343 0.17 % David Fennell 157,454,339 87.32 % 22,869,172 12.68 % Louis Gignac Sr. 154,413,094 85.63 % 25,910,417 14.37 % Louis-Pierre Gignac 180,274,188 99.97 % 49,325 0.03 % Réjean Gourde 140,633,911 77.99 % 39,689,600 22.01 % Elif Lévesque 178,914,936 99.22 % 1,408,576 0.78 % Norman MacDonald 168,233,043 93.30 % 12,090,469 6.70 % Jason Neal 179,828,874 99.73 % 494,638 0.27 % Naguib Sawiris 168,005,588 93.17 % 12,317,925 6.83 % Sonia Zagury 172,541,959 95.68 % 7,781,553 4.32 %

2.The Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Corporation's independent auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 186,028,835 99.97 % 52,240 0.03 %

3.Approval of the Corporations General By-Laws

Shareholders approved, confirmed and ratified the Corporation's general by-laws as adopted by the Board on June 20, 2024.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 153,057,223 84.88 % 27,266,290 15.12 %

Detailed voting results from the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under GMIN's issuer profile, on the OTC Markets website (www.otcmarkets.com), and on GMIN's website at www.gmin.gold.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana - all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to the price of gold and currency exchange rates, those outlined in the Technical Report and those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) GMIN will achieve its objectives for Oko West, notably to bring the Project into commercial production, or (ii) GMIN will use TZ and Oko West to grow GMIN into the next intermediate producer, or (iii) the exploration upside of GMIN's properties will lead to additional mineral resources and reserves, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2025, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

