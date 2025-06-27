Anzeige
WKN: 855689 | ISIN: SE0000115446 | Ticker-Symbol: VOL1
PR Newswire
27.06.2025 10:11 Uhr
AB Volvo: Changes to the Volvo Group Executive Board

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lars Stenqvist, member of the Volvo Group Executive Board and Group Chief Technology Officer has decided to step down from his current role after nine years of service and continue in the Group as a senior leader. He will be replaced by Jens Holtinger, currently member of the Executive Board and Executive Vice President Group Trucks Operations.

Lars Stenqvist has held his current role for nine years and has played a vital part in the journey towards more sustainable transport solutions.

"Lars, in his leadership role, has been instrumental in the Group's positive development and a pioneer on the journey towards more sustainable transport. I deeply value the significant contributions he has made over the years," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

Lars Stenqvist will be succeeded by Jens Holtinger who has had a number of leadership roles during his more than 25 years in the Volvo Group. In addition to his current role as Executive Vice President Group Trucks Operations he has also been responsible for truck manufacturing in Europe and Brazil as well as various truck production plants.

"With his extensive experience across the entire value chain, Jens will bring valuable perspectives that support our continued focus on innovation and operational excellence. His steady leadership and industry insight will be important as we continue to develop solutions that meet evolving needs," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

The transition will take effect on September 1st, 2025.

June 27 th, 2025

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
+46 76 553 7229
[email protected]

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on LinkedIn

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2024, net sales amounted to SEK 527 billion (EUR 46 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/changes-to-the-volvo-group-executive-board,c4170035

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4170035/3528571.pdf

Press Release - Changes to the Volvo Group Executive Board

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/jensh-1860x1050,c3423111

JensH 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo

© 2025 PR Newswire
