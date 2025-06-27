

- BERENBERG CUTS ANDRADA MINING PRICE TARGET TO 10 (11) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES CONVATEC PRICE TARGET TO 335 (310) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS NEXT 15 GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 473 (589) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS TARGET TO 8400 (8900) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES CUTS TRAVIS PERKINS PRICE TARGET TO 658 (696) PENCE - 'HOLD' - MORGAN STANLEY CUTS OCADO PRICE TARGET TO 210 (230) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES BP PRICE TARGET TO 347 (340) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES SHELL PRICE TARGET TO 2860 (2027) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - ODDO BHF RAISES BURBERRY PRICE TARGET TO 920 PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - UBS RAISES RIGHTMOVE PRICE TARGET TO 944 (803) PENCE - 'BUY'



