

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic sentiment deteriorated unexpectedly in June, survey data from the European Commission showed on Friday.



The economic confidence index fell to 94.0 in June from 94.8 in May. The score was forecast to rise to 95.1.



The industrial confidence index posted -12.0 in June, down from -10.4 a month ago. The reading was seen at -9.9.



Likewise, the consumer confidence indicator dropped to -15.3, in line with the flash estimate, from -15.1 in May.



By contrast, the services sentiment index rose to 2.9 in June from 1.8 in March. The expected reading was 1.6.



Confidence among retailers weakened in June with the index falling to -7.5 from -7.2. Meanwhile, the contractors' sentiment index rose to -2.8 from -3.5.



