

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to a record high of 180.97 against the yen and more than a 1-year high of 0.7978 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 180.14 and 0.8018, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc rose to 2-day highs of 0.9342 and 1.0963 from early lows of 0.9377 and 1.1006, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 182.00 against the yen, 0.78 against the greenback, 0.91 against the euro and 1.09 against the pound.



