

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Sweden decreased at the fastest pace in nearly one-and-a-half years in May, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The producer price index dropped 2.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.4 percent decrease in April.



Further, this was the steepest decline since December 2023, when prices had fallen 7.7 percent.



Prices for energy-related products alone fell by 2.3 percent from last year, and those for capital goods declined by 3.0 percent. Meanwhile, costs for consumer goods showed a slight increase of 0.1 percent.



Excluding energy-related products, the producer price index decreased 2.9 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.5 percent, slower than the 1.6 percent decrease in April.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News