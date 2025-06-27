

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of the release of the PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. swayed market sentiment. Cooling trade tensions and easing geopolitical tensions supported sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading above the flatline. Major markets in Europe are trading with strong gains. Asian markets however finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rallied. Gold extended losses amidst renewed risk appetite. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 43,509.00, up 0.28% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,157.10, up 0.26% Germany's DAX at 23,832.51, up 0.86% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,778.04, up 0.49% France's CAC 40 at 7,659.73, up 1.36% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,294.55, up 0.96% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,145.50, up 1.42% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,514.20, down 0.43% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,424.23, down 0.70% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,284.15, down 0.17%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1709, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3739, up 0.09% USD/JPY at 144.40, down 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6542, down 0.18% USD/CAD at 1.3651, up 0.03% Dollar Index at 97.26, up 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.272%, up 0.47% Germany at 2.5670%, up 0.08% France at 3.249%, down 0.03% U.K. at 4.4970%, up 0.58% Japan at 1.448%, up 1.69%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $67.10, up 0.61%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $65.69, up 0.69%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,299.40, down 1.45%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $107,082.65, down 0.37% Ethereum at $2,456.50, down 0.60% XRP at $2.09, down 3.87% BNB at $644.85, down 0.29% Solana at $142.03, down 1.40%



